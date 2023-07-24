(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla has appreciated Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The US Commander was also appreciative of Pakistan Army's successes in fight against terrorism.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both the sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.