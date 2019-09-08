US CENTCOM Commander , US Ambassador visits Tarbela Dam

United States Central Command (CentCom) Commander General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. accompanied by the US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones and others Saturday visited Tarbela Dam Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ):United States Central Command (CentCom) Commander General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. accompanied by the US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones and others Saturday visited Tarbela Dam Project.

During the visit, he had a round of various components of the project including the Main Dam, Spillways, the Reservoir and the Power House, said a press release.

Welcoming the US delegation on the project, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said that Tarbela Dam has been playing a vital role for economic stability and social development of Pakistan since its completion in 1974 by providing water for agriculture, mitigating floods, and injecting a sizeable quantum of low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Despite being in the fifth decade of its life, Tarbela Reservoir can still store more than 6 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

At present, generation capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station stands at 4888 MW with completion of its 4th Extension last year.

In view of the successful completion of 4th Extension within stipulated cost and time, the Federal Government has decided to implement Tarbela 5th Extension Project on fast track basis.

The 5th Extension will add another 1410 MW to the generation capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station, he further said.

The Chairman apprised the delegation that Tarbela Hydel Power Station has the singular honour of possessing more than half of the total installed capacity of hydel generation in Pakistan.

Briefing about the various components of the project, the Chairman appreciated the US financial support in construction of Tarbela Dam way back in 1970s and rehabilitation of the aging power generating units installed at Tarbela Hydel Power Station.

The US intervention in rehabilitating the aging units of Tarbela Hydel Power Station helped WAPDA in attracting the leading financial institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for implementation of Tarbela's 4th and 5th Extension with cumulative generation capacity of 2820 MW, he added.

The U.S. delegation observed that the recent U.S. grant of $41 million will extend the useful life of the Tarbela powerhouse by 15-20 years and restore 148 MW of power generation capacity. The U.S. delegation was pleased to see in Tarbela Dam a manifestation of the decades-long and continuing U.S. investment in Pakistan's economic and social development.