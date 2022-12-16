U.S. Central Command Commander General Michael E. Kurilla Visits Pakistan to Reaffirm Security Ties

Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, visited Islamabad from December 14-16 to hold meetings with Pakistani military leadership

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022) Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, visited Islamabad from December 14-16 to hold meetings with Pakistani military leadership.

General Kurilla met with Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to conduct a review of troops and discuss bilateral security cooperation and efforts to promote regional stability.

During his visit, General Kurilla met Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at the Joint Staff Headquarters to reaffirm the bilateral commitment to partnership and addressing shared security challenges.

General Kurilla also visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the security situation along the border with Afghanistan.

For 75 years, the United States has valued our long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan, including through more than $97 million provided this year to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan. As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, U.S. government support will remain steadfast.