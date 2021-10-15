UrduPoint.com

US CG, Actor Faysal Qureshi Visit Karachi Expo Center To Promote Covid-19 Vaccinations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:37 PM

US CG, actor Faysal Qureshi visit Karachi Expo Center to promote Covid-19 vaccinations

The U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh and Actor Faysal Qureshi on Friday visited one of Pakistan's largest vaccination facilities at the Karachi Expo Center as part of the United States and Sindh government's ongoing immunization awareness campaign 'Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak'.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh and Actor Faysal Qureshi on Friday visited one of Pakistan's largest vaccination facilities at the Karachi Expo Center as part of the United States and Sindh government's ongoing immunization awareness campaign 'Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak'.

The campaign is encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 and save lives.

Consul General Mark Stroh observed Pfizer vaccine inoculations and thanked healthcare workers.

'The United States stands with the people of Pakistan in the fight against this global pandemic. Since July 2021, the American people have sent 15.

8 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of Pakistan, and another 9.6 million Pfizer doses will be arriving this month, in October,' said Consul General Mark Stroh, while interacting with people, who were getting Pfizer vaccines at the Karachi Expo Center.

These Pfizer vaccines were part of 500 million Pfizer doses, the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joseph R. Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Tak United States July October Government Million

Recent Stories

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44, ..

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

1 minute ago
 White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination Fro ..

White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning N ..

1 minute ago
 France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With ..

France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US fro ..

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

1 minute ago
 LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's ..

LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's Release of Captured LPR Office ..

1 minute ago
 Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab ..

Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.