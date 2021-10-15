US CG, actor Faysal Qureshi visit Karachi Expo Center to promote Covid-19 vaccinations

The U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh and Actor Faysal Qureshi on Friday visited one of Pakistan's largest vaccination facilities at the Karachi Expo Center as part of the United States and Sindh government's ongoing immunization awareness campaign 'Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak'.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh and Actor Faysal Qureshi on Friday visited one of Pakistan's largest vaccination facilities at the Karachi Expo Center as part of the United States and Sindh government's ongoing immunization awareness campaign 'Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak'.

The campaign is encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 and save lives.

Consul General Mark Stroh observed Pfizer vaccine inoculations and thanked healthcare workers.

'The United States stands with the people of Pakistan in the fight against this global pandemic. Since July 2021, the American people have sent 15.

8 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of Pakistan, and another 9.6 million Pfizer doses will be arriving this month, in October,' said Consul General Mark Stroh, while interacting with people, who were getting Pfizer vaccines at the Karachi Expo Center.

These Pfizer vaccines were part of 500 million Pfizer doses, the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joseph R. Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.