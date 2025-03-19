US CG Attend 18th Iftar Dinner At Governor House
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Thousands of people including Consul General (CG) of the United States in Karachi, Scott Urbom attended the 18th Iftar dinner under the "Itehad-e-Ramazan-ul-Mubarak" here at the Governor House on Wednesday.
Along with US Consul General, students from different universities, colleges and schools of the province were also present on the occasion.
Governor Kamran Tessori, while addressing the participants, said that mutual interests and common successes are certain with the beginning of a new era of Pak-US relations.
He said that new hopes in Pak-US relations will increase investment and trade relations of the both countries.
Kamran Tessori said that Pakistanis living in the United States should move forward to complete welfare projects in Pakistan.
The Governor said that terrorism is a global problem, the world should support Pakistan to eliminate it.
US Consul General Scott Urbom said that Pakistan and the US are two natural allies.
On the occasion, US Consul General Scott Urbom performed draw for a 120-yard plot.
