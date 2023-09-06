US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in the KMC head office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in the KMC head office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed the sentiments of goodwill and said that long-standing friendly relations have been established between Pakistan and the United States, as a result of which development works are being done in various fields in Pakistan with the cooperation of the United States, however there still a room for expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the best investment opportunities are available in Karachi for the American investors and the American investors will be provided with all possible support at the government level in Karachi. Promotion of mutual trade will help the two countries to come closer to each other, he said.

Mayor Karachi said that Karachi has a special importance in this region due to its unique geographical location, with international airport and seaports, Karachi is an important trade and commercial center.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation making all efforts to improve basic urban facilities. Taking practical steps and modernizing industrial zones and important business centers in Karachi to further promote industrial and commercial activities, he said.

US Consul General Conrad Tribble while appreciating the efforts to improve the infrastructure in Karachi said that the development process in Pakistan's important commercial and industrial center is a good omen which will provide better facilities to the citizens.

He said that the United States values its relations with Pakistan and wants to expand them further. The offer of investment in Karachi will be conveyed to the American government. In the future, mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United States will increase.