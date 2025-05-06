US CG calls on PPP Women Wing President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Scott Urbom, along with Dr. Shelley Saxen, Chief of the Political and Economic Section, and Mr. Elijah Jatovsky, Political Officer called on Faryal Talpur, President Women Wing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), at Zardari House, here.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and focused on key areas of mutual interest, including the bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan, collaboration in trade and investment opportunities. Discussions also touched on the importance of political stability and democratic processes in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on fostering inclusive development, sustainable development.

Talpur expressed appreciation for the U.S. Mission’s engagement with democratic stakeholders in Pakistan and reiterated the PPP’s commitment to democratic values, women’s empowerment, and regional peace.

The meeting reflects a continued effort to strengthen people-to-people and government-to-government ties between the United States and Pakistan.