Open Menu

US CG Calls On PPP Women Wing President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

US CG calls on PPP Women Wing President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Scott Urbom, along with Dr. Shelley Saxen, Chief of the Political and Economic Section, and Mr. Elijah Jatovsky, Political Officer called on Faryal Talpur, President Women Wing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), at Zardari House, here.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and focused on key areas of mutual interest, including the bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan, collaboration in trade and investment opportunities. Discussions also touched on the importance of political stability and democratic processes in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on fostering inclusive development, sustainable development.

Talpur expressed appreciation for the U.S. Mission’s engagement with democratic stakeholders in Pakistan and reiterated the PPP’s commitment to democratic values, women’s empowerment, and regional peace.

The meeting reflects a continued effort to strengthen people-to-people and government-to-government ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

1 hour ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

1 hour ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

2 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

2 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

2 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

8 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan