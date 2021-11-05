U.S CG celebrates Diwali in Thana Bola Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh Friday visited a temple in Thana Bola Khan, some 130 kilometers from Karachi -Sindh to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.

Speaking to the people at the Shri Guru Mangal Gir Ashram, Consul General Mark said, "I want to wish a Happy Diwali to all those who are celebrating the festival of lights in Pakistan, in the United States and around the world.

He said that America, like Pakistan, is a great and diverse nation, and we are united by our respect and appreciation of the religious traditions of all our people, said a statement.

I'm honored to celebrate this day here while traveling through Sindh and to be part of the rich traditions that define American and Pakistani values", he said.