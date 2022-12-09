US CG officials discuss partnership between American university, KU

Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General Karachi Anastasia Kolivas, Education Advisor Ali Chauhan, and Exchanges Coordinator Belal Rizvi met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Friday.

They discussed the university partnership project between KU's Visual Studies Department and the University of Texas Austin for the promotion of film education in detail.

They also discussed the ways the US Consulate can support the education sector in general and the University of Karachi in particular.

The US CG officials briefed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi about some of the exchange program opportunities from which the faculty and research scholars and students of the University of Karachi can benefit.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi briefed the US CG officials regarding his priorities for the university and suggested that the US universities and other relevant departments could help in curriculum development and enhancement and teachers' training for media sciences, foreign policy, gender studies, and law departments at the University of Karachi in the first phase and later expand the cooperation to other departments.