UrduPoint.com

U.S. CG, SEAS, IVS Celebrate Preservation Of Historic Nusserwanjee Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:59 PM

U.S. CG, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of historic Nusserwanjee Building

U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh joined Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) Executive Director Dr. Faiza Mushtaq, Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS) President Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, and SEAS Secretary General Dr. Asma Ibrahim celebrated the successful renovation of the historic Nusserwanjee Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh joined Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture (IVS) Executive Director Dr. Faiza Mushtaq, Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS) President Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, and SEAS Secretary General Dr. Asma Ibrahim celebrated the successful renovation of the historic Nusserwanjee Building.

This landmark restoration was made possible through a $140,000 U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant to restore the building implemented by SEAS and facilitated by IVS, said a communiqu.

The United States has awarded more than $6.4 million Dollars (approximately 1.1 billion rupees) for 30 such cultural heritage projects across Pakistan.

Consul General Stroh explained, "The U.S. Mission supports the preservation of heritage sites like the Nusserwanjee Building because we know these sites mean so much more than bricks and mortar.

They strengthen communities, and they are an investment in building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan. I am proud that together with IVS, SEAS, and the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, the U.S. Consulate has played a part in ensuring that this piece of Karachi's history is now preserved for future generations."In addition to the Nusserwanjee Building, other U.S. AFCP projects in Sindh include the restoration of the tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad at the Makli Hill necropolis, the conservation of Varun Dev Hindu Temple on Manora Island, and the recently inaugurated project to restore Frere Hall.

These projects exemplify the United States' commitment to work with Pakistan including Sindh province to preserve its rich cultural heritage and diversity.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Temple United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Some EU States Call for Freezing Russia's Access t ..

Some EU States Call for Freezing Russia's Access to IMF Special Drawing Rights - ..

1 minute ago
 PHP Faisalabad registered 499 cases last month

PHP Faisalabad registered 499 cases last month

1 minute ago
 Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World ..

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

58 minutes ago
 Putin, Draghi Discuss in Detail Long-Term Legally ..

Putin, Draghi Discuss in Detail Long-Term Legally Binding Security Guarantees - ..

1 minute ago
 Finland Preparing Own Response to Russia's Securit ..

Finland Preparing Own Response to Russia's Security Issues Request to OSCE State ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>