UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CG Visits KMC Head Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:19 PM

US CG visits KMC Head Office

The acting Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Darian Arky paid a visit to KMC Head Office on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The acting Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Darian Arky paid a visit to KMC Head Office on Monday.

He met with the acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan and discussed with him matter of mutual interest, said a statement.

Chairman of works committee Arshad Hasan and chairman katchi abadies committee Saad Bin Jaffar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The Acting mayor during the meeting briefed the US CG on the existing local government system in Karachi.

He said the elected leadership of local government making efforts to improve the city infrastructure while solving the people's problems.

He said that the city of Karachi owing to its geographic and strategic importance playing key role in the country's economy and called the economic hub of Pakistan.

Various development projects were being under taken to provide better municipal facilities to citizens of Karachi, he said.

The US CG expressed well wishes for such plans for Karachi.

Afterwards the US CG visited the City Council Hall in the main KMC building and also inspected the historical clock tower along with the acting mayor.

He expressed great interest in the historical heritage and called this good that the city administration was making it sure to protect and secure this asset.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit United States Hub Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

28 minutes ago

PESCO task forces remove 21 direct hooks

3 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against thalassaemia begins in ..

3 minutes ago

Boy drowns at Khanpur Lake

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec Executes Almost 100% of State Defe ..

3 minutes ago

Portugal firefighters control wildfires, but warn ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.