US CG visits KMC Head Office

(@imziishan)

The acting Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Darian Arky paid a visit to KMC Head Office on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The acting Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Darian Arky paid a visit to KMC Head Office on Monday.

He met with the acting Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan and discussed with him matter of mutual interest, said a statement.

Chairman of works committee Arshad Hasan and chairman katchi abadies committee Saad Bin Jaffar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The Acting mayor during the meeting briefed the US CG on the existing local government system in Karachi.

He said the elected leadership of local government making efforts to improve the city infrastructure while solving the people's problems.

He said that the city of Karachi owing to its geographic and strategic importance playing key role in the country's economy and called the economic hub of Pakistan.

Various development projects were being under taken to provide better municipal facilities to citizens of Karachi, he said.

The US CG expressed well wishes for such plans for Karachi.

Afterwards the US CG visited the City Council Hall in the main KMC building and also inspected the historical clock tower along with the acting mayor.

He expressed great interest in the historical heritage and called this good that the city administration was making it sure to protect and secure this asset.