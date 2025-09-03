Open Menu

US CG Visits Mazar-e-Quaid To Pay Homage To Founder Of The Nation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM

US Consul General (CG) in Karachi, Charles Goodman, after assuming charge, visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a floral wreath and paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan

Charles Goodman also signed the guestbook and toured the adjoining museum to learn more about Jinnah's life and legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Goodman said visiting Mazar-e-Quaid is an honor and a reminder of our shared ideals.

He said Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a Pakistan rooted in unity and economic prosperity.

He said his visit to the Mausoleum is to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah on behalf of the American people.

