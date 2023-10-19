US CG visits PEDO House, expresses satisfaction over energy projects

The United States Consul General, Shante Moore, paid a visit to the head office of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO). This organization plays a pivotal role in the government's efforts to generate electricity in the province, according to a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The United States Consul General, Shante Moore, paid a visit to the head office of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO). This organization plays a pivotal role in the government's efforts to generate electricity in the province, according to a press release issued here on Thursday

Moore expressed satisfaction with the energy plans in KP and described the improvement of the security situation in the province and the provision of skilled manpower as indispensable. During the visit to PEDO House, he was accompanied by Political and Economic Chief Dustin DeGrande and Economic Specialist Shahid islam. On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Naeem Khan gave a comprehensive briefing to the officials of the American Consulate regarding ongoing power projects in the province.

The CEO PEDO told them that the organization is working on several projects with 2,000 MW generation capacity of electricity in the province, including 771 MW at the government level, 800 MW with the support of the private sector and 467 MW through public-private partnership.

In these projects, several measures are being taken to uplift the social lives of the people, including hydro-power and solar energy.

He further said that in order to overcome the prevailing energy crisis in the province and produce cheap electricity for the people, PEDO has set up a business and financial plan for the next 10 years, for which domestic and foreign investment is indispensable. During his briefing, Naeem Khan put forward some proposals for US financial support in energy projects of PEDO, which included the construction of new transmission lines, the establishment of a resource center and mobile workshops, the need for timely financing in the completion of ongoing energy projects and solarization of PEDO etc. In the end, the US Consul General was also given an honorary shield by PEDO’s Chief on behalf of the organization.