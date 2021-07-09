ISLAMABAD, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :United States Chargé d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar and commended Pakistan's new alternative energy policy.

During the meeting, she also suggested that the US & Pakistan must outline the priority areas to create enabling environment for cooperation on government-to-government basis in the petroleum & power sector, a news release said.

The SAPM and US Chargé d' Affaires discussed the energy outlook of Pakistan in detail.

The SAPM gave an overview of Pakistan's energy sector and the earnest endeavours of the incumbent government for its reformation.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy, saying that the government would forge massive addition of renewable capacity of around 30% by 2030 with 45% share of hydel power generation.

Highlighting the importance of gas storage facilities, he said the government was working on construction of strategic gas storages and this project would enhance country's capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth.