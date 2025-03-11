Open Menu

U.S. Chargé D’Affaires Natalie Baker Calls On DPM Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker calls on DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides, inter alia, agreed to upscale and strengthen economic and trade relations as well as cooperation in counterterrorism and security domains, a DPM Office news release said.

