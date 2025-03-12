U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker visits City traffic headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker to Pakistan on Wednesday visited the City Traffic Police Headquarters and inspected the modern driving training simulator.

According to the City Police spokesman, the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani and Chief Traffic Officer Benish Fatima welcomed the delegation and presented a bouquet.

The delegation visited the One Window Licensing Hall and appreciated the modern and transparent procedure for obtaining licenses.

The delegation visited various branches including the driving testing track, traffic mess, and auditorium.

CP Syed Khalid Hamdani gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the performance, security and crime prevention measures of Rawalpindi Police, on which the delegation appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Police.

Chief Traffic Officer Benish Fatima also updated the delegation about the challenges, duties and measures taken by the traffic police for traffic management.

The delegation expressed deep interest in the provision of facilities and measures for modern gadgets and citizen awareness.

In the end, commemorative shields were presented to US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker along with her delegation.