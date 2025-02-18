Open Menu

U.S. Chargé D'Affaires Pays Courtesy Call On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:47 PM

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires pays courtesy call on PM

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

While recalling the decades long history of close cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest. He also stressed upon the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK).

The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires thanked the prime minister for receiving her.

Recent Stories

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

6 minutes ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

21 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

21 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

36 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

36 minutes ago
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human traf ..

Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successfu ..

Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy ..

Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

20 minutes ago
 Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

20 minutes ago
 Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference o ..

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan