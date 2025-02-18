(@ChaudhryMAli88)

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

While recalling the decades long history of close cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest. He also stressed upon the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK).

The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires thanked the prime minister for receiving her.