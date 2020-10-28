(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :United States Charg d'affaires Angela Aggeler visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid her respects to the founder of Pakistan.

Aggeler laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest-book on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, said a statement from US Consulate in Karachi.

She also visited the tombs of Pakistan's first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid's sister Fatima Jinnah.

In the guest-book, Aggeler wrote her impressions, "It is an honor to visit Mazar-e-Quaid, a fitting testament to a great leader who believed in a democratic, tolerant, and unified Pakistan".

"On behalf of the people of United States, I would like to express my esteem and respect for Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the foundation he set for the continued partnership between our two nations. Thank you for the opportunity to reflect upon his unique vision and the continuing importance to all of us as we work towards a strong and peaceful Pakistan."