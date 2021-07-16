UrduPoint.com
US Chargd'affaires Calls On COAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

United States Chargd'affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

