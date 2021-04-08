UrduPoint.com
U.S. Chargé d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler visits Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:18 PM

Chargé d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler visited Gwadar on April 8.  Aggeler was the first U.S. official to visit Gwadar in 15 years, and this was her second trip to Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Chargé d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler visited Gwadar on April 8.  Aggeler was the first U.S. official to visit Gwadar in 15 years, and this was her second trip to Balochistan.

 Aggeler highlighted U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on maritime security, increased commercial and economic ties between the United States and Balochistan, and promoting prosperity in Balochistan. 

