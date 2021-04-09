Chargé d'affaires Angela Aggeler visited Gwadar on April 8. Aggeler was the first U.S. official to visit Gwadar in 15 years, and this was her second trip to Balochistan

Aggeler highlighted U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on maritime security, increased commercial and economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, and promoting prosperity across the region.