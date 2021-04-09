UrduPoint.com
U.S. Chargé d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler visits Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:39 AM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) Chargé d'affaires  Angela  Aggeler visited Gwadar on April 8.  Aggeler was the first U.S. official to visit Gwadar in 15 years, and this was her second trip to Balochistan.

 Aggeler highlighted U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on maritime security, increased commercial and economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, and promoting prosperity across the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

