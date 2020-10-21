UrduPoint.com
US Charge D Affaires Calls On Minister For IT Syed Amin Ul Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:24 PM

US Charge d Affaires calls on Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque

US Charge d Affaires Ms. Angela Aggeler called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):US Charge d Affaires Ms. Angela Aggeler called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

The Minister welcomed the US Charge d Affaires in his office and during meeting matters related to Information Technology and Telecommunication, and digitalization were discussed, said a press release.

Talking to US Charge d Affaires, Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

He said that under Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan, Ministry of IT is committed for provision of broadband services across the country.

Through Ministry of IT's attached department Universal Service Fund (USF) steps are being taken for the provision of broadband services both in underserved and unserved areas of the country, he added.

He said that Ministry of IT is also acting upon the policy of women empowerment. He said that direction has been given to increase the ratio of women from 20 percent to 50 percent in all the programs of the Ministry of IT.

He said that the IT sector of Pakistan is rapidly growing and IT exports also increased.

The Minister also apprised the US Charge d Affaires about National Incubation Centers and regarding developing of IT Parks in the country.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary IT briefed the US Charge d Affaires about Ministry of IT's projects.

