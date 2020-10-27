UrduPoint.com
U.S. Charge’ D’ Affaires Meets Chief Minister Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

The Charge D'affaires of the United States Mission to Pakistan, Angela Aggeler called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Charge D'affaires of the United States Mission to Pakistan, Angela Aggeler called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest.

She was accompanied by American Consul General in Karachi Rob Siberstein, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The chief minister while exchanging views with the visiting diplomat said that the recent heavy rains had turned thousands of people homeless in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division.

He thanked donor agencies, USAID who supported the people on the spot.

They also discussed American funded projects such as Jacobabad Institute of medical Sciences and water supply scheme in Jacaobad and other projects in the education sector.

The visiting guest assured the chief minister that the American government would be supporting Sindh in the health and education sectors.

The chief minister presented traditional gifts to the visiting diplomat and thanked her for the visit.

