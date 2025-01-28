US Charge D Affairs In Pakistan Calls On Federal Minister For Power Awais Leghari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) US Charge D Affairs in Pakistan Ms Natalie A Baker called on Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here on Tuesday.
The Federal Minister apprised the US Diplomat about the recent reforms undertaken in the Power Sector by the present Government,said a press release. He said that due to these reforms the Power Sector has shown improvement as compared to last year. He said that the Government is following a policy of non-interference and has appointed completely independent of BoDs of Power Sector State Owned Enterprises so that they can take their decisions on merit.
The US Charge D Affairs invited the Federal Minister for participation in Energy Security Dialogue that is being organized in Washington, stating that his participation will be highly valuable.
The Federal Minister while acknowledging close partnership of various US Agencies with Power Sector, said that it has gone a long way in building the strategic partnership and Pakistan values its relationship in this regard.
He further said that team in Power Division has been working to further expend and explore new avenues of cooperation.
Regarding privatization of DISCOs Sardar Awais Leghari informed that transparency and international standards are being followed which is bound to attract the investors. He invited the US investor to take part in the competitive bidding in this regard.
The Minister also informed about the efforts in reducing the Power Tariff for consumers in the country.
Ms Natalie A Baker while appreciating the efforts made by the Power Division said that it is now quite obivious that the Government is making serious efforts to reduce electricity tariff in the country. She also assured to working together to explore new vistas of cooperation in the energy sector.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26th Amendment matter ultimately be heard by SC's full bench: Justice Kayani2 minutes ago
-
US Charge D Affairs in Pakistan calls on federal minister for power Awais Leghari2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 2 criminals in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Blast in LPG capsule trailers leaves elderly man dead12 minutes ago
-
CWDP approves revised PC-I for water treatment plant12 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill five Khwarij in Balochistan: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Turkish University Fair 2025 being held at local hotel on January 2912 minutes ago
-
ITP clears illegal encroachments to improve traffic flow12 minutes ago
-
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape18 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested during search operation in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: 20 climate champions, youth leaders honored for exceptional contributions22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crack blind murder case; suspect apprehended22 minutes ago