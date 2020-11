US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS General Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says US charge d’ Affairs Angela Aggeler discussed regional security situation, Afghanistan Peace process and other important issues including Pakistan’s efforts for conflict prevention in the region.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) US Charge d’ Affairs called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler during her one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed regional security situation, Afghan Peace Process.

DG ISPR said: “ #US Charge d’ Affaires met #COAS. Regional security sit, Afg Peace Process discussed.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pak’s contributions 4 conflict prevention in region & relentless support provided in Afg Peace Process, assured US cont assistance 4 common cause of peace in Afg,”.

The meeting between US Charge’ d Affairs Angela Aggeler and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa took place right at the moment when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Afghanistan on one-day official visit.