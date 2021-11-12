UrduPoint.com

U.S. Charged' Affaires Highlights U.S.-Pakistan Military-to-military Ties

Fri 12th November 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :United States Charged' affaires a.i. William Steuer toured the USS Pearl Harbor, a visiting U.S. Navy ship, and observed a joint exercise between the U.S. and Pakistani navies during a visit to Karachi.

'His visit highlighted the strong military-to-military cooperation between our two countries,' according to a communique here on Friday.

Notably, this is a return to Karachi for the USS Pearl Harbor. The ship docked in Karachi in October 2005 after the devastating October 8 earthquake that struck Pakistan to assist with emergency earthquake relief.

Charg Steuer delivered remarks at a reception on board the USS Pearl Harbor and expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Navy's participation in the Combined Maritime Taskforce (CMF), and for its commitment to protecting sea lanes of communication and freedom of navigation in the North Arabian Sea as part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) and Combined Task Force 151 (CTF 151).

"The military-to-military ties between the United States and Pakistan are strong and enduring," said Charg Steuer. "Through staff exchanges and joint exercises, we are working together to protect the world's most important shipping lanes, combat piracy, and counter terrorism. Together, we can help ensure a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous South Asia."The USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52) is a dock landing vessel with the capability to transport U.S. Marines and vehicles.

CTF 150 and CTF 151 are task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) aimed at eliminating piracy and armed robbery at sea, protecting global maritime commerce, and securing freedom of navigation. CTF 150 operates outside the Arabian Gulf, while CTF 151 operates off the Horn of Africa. Pakistan has commanded Combined Task Force 151 (CTF 151) more than any other country.

