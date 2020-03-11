US Charged'Affaires in Pakistan Paul W Jones Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of Wing Commander Noman Akram of Pakistan Air Force in a plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :US Charged'Affaires in Pakistan Paul W Jones Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of Wing Commander Noman Akram of Pakistan Air Force in a plane crash.

The US embassy in Islamabad sharing charged'affaires condolence message on twitter account posted, "On behalf of the U.

S. Mission to Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of life in today's Pakistan Air Force plane crash in Islamabad. We offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Wing Commander Noman Akram."