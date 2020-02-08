UrduPoint.com
US Citizen Dies Of Coronavirus In Wuhan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

US citizen dies of Coronavirus in Wuhan

The US embassy in Beijing confirmed the death of its citizen without mentioning his name and gender for privacy.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) A US citizen who fell prey to Coronavirus died in a Wuhan based hospital, the reports say.

According to the details, an official of the US embassy told the media that one US citizen died of Coronavirus but he did not specify the name and gender of the deceased.

“A 60-year old US citizen who was infected by Coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan,” a US embassy official confirmed. However, the official did not mention the name and gender of the victim.

“We offer the sincerest condolences to the family for their loss,” the spokesman further said.

He said that no further comment would be made out of respect for the family’s privacy.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China, while more than 34,000 are infected, according to the official data. The Chinese Health Commission has also confirmed another 3,399 new cases across the country.

Besides it, two Chinese citizen who became victim of Coronavirus died in Philippines and a 39-year old man in Hong Kong.

The Chinese ministry says that at least 19 foreigners have been infected in China and two of them have been recovered. The ministry refused to disclose their nationalities.

