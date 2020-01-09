US citizen hunts Markhor

A US citizen Thursday hunted a Markhor under trophy hunting program in Toashi Conservation area of Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A US citizen Thursday hunted a Markhor under trophy hunting program in Toashi Conservation area of Chitral.

He paid 150,000 US Dollars to hunt Markhor under the trophy program. Another US national also hunted a Makhor in December last year paying 140,000 US dollars.

Talking to APP, General Secretary Al Burhan Village Conservation Committee, Ameer Hasnat Uddin said that 80 percent of the amount received under trophy hunting was distributed among locals while 20 percent was deposited in exchequer.

He said that amount given to locals was utilized on welfare and developmental schemes of the area.