US Clarifies Issue Of Visa Denial To PTI Affiliated Its Pakistani Citizens

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2023 | 12:07 PM

The clarification comes in response to recent media reports alleging that the Pakistan Embassy has denied visas to US citizens of Pakistani descent based on their affiliation with the PTI Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) The US State Department on Wednesday clarified that the issuance or rejection of visas for US citizens by the Pakistan Embassy is solely within the jurisdiction of consular officials and does not fall under their purview.

The clarification comes in response to recent media reports alleging that the Pakistan Embassy had denied visas to US citizens of Pakistani descent based on their affiliation with the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party.

The reports suggested that certain US citizens were detained in Pakistan for their involvement in political activities.

During a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday, Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, Vedant Patel, was asked whether US citizens whose visa applications had been rejected had approached the State Department for assistance.

“I am not aware of this. Obviously, if there are any issues arising in this regard, it would be a matter for Pakistani consular officials to address, and it does not fall under the purview of the State Department," stated Patel.

When pressed for further clarification, the US official emphasized, "We will leave it at that."

Mr. Patel was also questioned about whether the US Congress had requested the State Department to investigate the ongoing cipher dispute that led to legal proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We consult with our congressional partners on various matters, but we cannot comment on a specific inquiry. Nevertheless, we are closely monitoring the situation,” said Patel.

During the briefing, another journalist inquired if the US was providing assistance to American citizens who had been placed under house arrest in Iran.

“In any situation where an American citizen is detained, we assess the circumstances to determine if they align with criteria for wrongful detention. We take such cases seriously,” he explained.

