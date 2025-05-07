Open Menu

US Closely Monitoring Situation Between Pakistan And India: Rubio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:30 AM

US closely monitoring situation between Pakistan and India: Rubio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The United States is closely monitoring the prevailing situation after India carried out airstrikes on five locations in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely," Rubio wrote on his official X timeline.

He echoed the sentiments of the US President Donald Trump, who earlier had expressed the hope that the situation would end quickly.

"I echo the US President's comments earlier today (Tuesday) that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," he added.

On April 30, Secretary Rubio also had a telephonic discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein the latter shared Pakistan’s perspective on developments in South Asia, since the Pahalgam incident.

Terming India’s escalatory and provocative behavior as deeply disappointing and worrisome, Prime Minister Shehbaz categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the incident and pointed to his call for a transparent, credible, and neutral investigation to bring out the facts.

The prime minister had said that it was most regrettable that India had chosen to weaponise water, which was a lifeline for 240 million people of Pakistan, while also stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty had no provision for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments.

