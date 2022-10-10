US Coast guard ships visits Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Led by US Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, Commodore for Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) visited Karachi as part of an ongoing series of joint exercises and technical exchanges between US naval forces and the Pakistan Navy.

"We are extremely excited to visit Pakistan as we build our relationship in a very dynamic region," said Helgen, said a U.S. Consulate communiqué.

As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan bilateral relations, our maritime security collaboration is just one example of the strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan, which includes many areas of shared priorities such as trade, investment, combatting climate change, education, public health, and cultural preservation.

"Our ties are strong and enduring, built on staff exchanges and joint exercises to enhance coordination and cooperation," said Helgen. "Many US Navy ships have visited Pakistan over the years, which reflects the continued strong relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and the US"The US delegation visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid respects to the founder of Pakistan. Helgen laid a wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest book. He also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's first prime minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's sister.