ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said the recent report of US Commission for Religion Freedom had exposed the real face of so-called Indian democracy.

Talking to the media, Ashrafi said the report had unveiled Indian atrocities against Muslims as their worship places along with other minorities were being torched by the mobs of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists.

He said the RSS hooligans with support of state had made the lives of Muslims in India hell. The minority community members were being forced to adopt Hinduism or leave India with the objectives to ensure social and political dominance of Hindus.

Ashrafi said the criminal silence of world bodies for oppressed people of Kashmir could result a big human tragedy any time now.

He urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take notice of Indian brutalities on Muslims in India as the Modi regime set new records of barbarism in the name of steps against the coronavirus pandemic.

They were in fact sowing the seeds of hatred against the Muslims, by holding them responsible for coronavirus, citing some cases among the Tableeghi Jamat members, he added.

A social boycott had been in force for Muslims on propaganda of biased Indian media, he Ashrafi said.

He claimed that Muslims were being evicted now from markets and commercial areas. The world bodies should take notice of Indian government's biased propaganda against the Muslims and the OIC should announce boycott of India if the Modi regime did not stop the hooliganism against Muslims, he added.

Ashrafi said the RSS extremists had martyred hundreds of Muslims in India, while the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were continuing even during the Holy Month of Ramazan.