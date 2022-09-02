US committed to honor its partnership with Pakistan: Derek Shule

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to US Secretary of State, Derek Shule has said that United States is committed to honor its partnership with Pakistan.

Pakistan is an important ally in the region, and any government in the US would have desire to continue its ties with Pakistan, he said while talking to a private news channel (GEO).

Commenting on Imran's allegation against US, he said, there is no truth at all.

He made it clear that US has strong diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

