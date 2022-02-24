UrduPoint.com

US Communicates To Pakistan Its Position On Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Communicates to Pakistan Its Position on Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Biden administration informed Pakistan about its position on the situation in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," Price said during a press briefing when asked about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled meeting with Russians President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Price said the United States is aware of the trip and underscored that so-called responsible countries should object to Russia's actions.

The United States views its partnership with Ukraine as critical to US interests, Price added.

Putin and Khan will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in South Asia during their scheduled meeting on February 24, according to the Kremlin.

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.

