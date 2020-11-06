UrduPoint.com
US Company Shows Interest In Pakistan's Gemstone Sector

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

US company shows interest in Pakistan's gemstone sector

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :United Parcel Service (UPS), an American package and document delivery company on Friday briefed the Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewelry about its worldwide operations and expressed keen interest to invest in Pakistan's gemstone sector.

Representatives of the UPS apprised the meeting about working of the company and different ways and means that could be beneficial in promotion of Pakistan's gems and jewelry sector.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of the Task Force, Chairman Engineer Gul Asghar Khan said the gems and jewelry sector would be promoted in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by taking along all the stakeholders.

After getting briefing from the UPS, he appreciated the company's keenness to invest in the sector under the government's ease-of-doing-business policy.

The chairman said the government was committee to extend all possible facilities to foreign investors for doing business in Pakistan.

He was of the view that the businessmen attached to this sector would be benefited by setting up a model Gems and Jewelry city in Islamabad.

Gul Asghar highlighted the importance of vibrant courier services for increase in e-Commerce and exports, underlined the need for introduction of more easy and friendly policies, aimed at giving a substantial boost in business activities in the country.

