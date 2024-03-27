US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

(@Abdulla99267510)

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller say they are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained and share our heartfelt condolences with those affected by the attack.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) The United States has condemned the attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham.

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained and share our heartfelt condolences with those affected by the attack.

The spokesperson said Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists. He said the Chinese nationals and Pakistan have been the victims of terrorist attacks and no country should suffer the acts of terror.

At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after a suicide bomber hit an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy in Shangla area of KPK.

The president and the prime minister strongly condemned the attack while the security forces vowed to continue fight against terrorism.

China also demanded complete investigation of the attack.