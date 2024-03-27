US Condemns Attack On Convoy Of Chinese Engineers In Bisham
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:46 PM
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller say they are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained and share our heartfelt condolences with those affected by the attack.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) The United States has condemned the attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham.
During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained and share our heartfelt condolences with those affected by the attack.
The spokesperson said Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists. He said the Chinese nationals and Pakistan have been the victims of terrorist attacks and no country should suffer the acts of terror.
At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after a suicide bomber hit an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy in Shangla area of KPK.
The president and the prime minister strongly condemned the attack while the security forces vowed to continue fight against terrorism.
China also demanded complete investigation of the attack.
Recent Stories
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways Police foiled an attempt of drug smuggling8 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead8 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Yaseen Shar posted as Secretary Industries & Commerce Sindh38 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper killed in dacoity bid38 minutes ago
-
Distribution of ration bags reaches final stage39 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority crackdown against adulteration mafia48 minutes ago
-
Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan supports deserving48 minutes ago
-
Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws:DEO48 minutes ago
-
GB Women's parliamentary Caucus meet with representative of UN-Women58 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan remembered on his death anniversay59 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat launches operation, three alleged accused arrested2 hours ago
-
Passing-out ceremony held at police training school2 hours ago