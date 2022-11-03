UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Attack On Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Condemns Attack on Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan - White House

The United States condemns the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States condemns the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters, and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured. Violence has no place in politics. We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, an unknown person opened fire at an opposition march near the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab, according to media reports.

Khan, who led the march, was reportedly shot in the leg and several others were also injured. One Tehreek-e-Insaf party worker was killed in the shooting, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported. The shooter was detained by authorities, the report said.

The failed assassination attempt was condemned by current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi. Sharif said the Punjab provincial government will be provided with assistance in their investigation of the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Fire Prime Minister Punjab White House United States Wazirabad March Media All From Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Military deployments in east DR Congo

Military deployments in east DR Congo

37 seconds ago
 World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar r ..

World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar races to be ready

38 seconds ago
 Employment opportunities right of every individual ..

Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

40 seconds ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Gove ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Government Reshuffle

42 seconds ago
 Long March to continue until announcement of gener ..

Long March to continue until announcement of general elections: Chaudhary Fawad ..

45 seconds ago
 Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperativ ..

Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperative to ensure self-sufficiency: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.