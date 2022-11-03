US Condemns Attack on Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan - White House

The United States condemns the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022)

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters, and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured. Violence has no place in politics. We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, an unknown person opened fire at an opposition march near the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab, according to media reports.

Khan, who led the march, was reportedly shot in the leg and several others were also injured. One Tehreek-e-Insaf party worker was killed in the shooting, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported. The shooter was detained by authorities, the report said.

The failed assassination attempt was condemned by current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi. Sharif said the Punjab provincial government will be provided with assistance in their investigation of the attack.