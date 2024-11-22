U.S condemns Kurram attack, vows continued support for security efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The United States has strongly condemned the devastating attack in Kurram, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent Pakistanis and left many others critically injured.

The tragic assault, has shaken the nation and prompted widespread condemnation from both domestic and international leaders.

In a statement issued by the U.S. government on Friday, the officials extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. They also conveyed their hopes for a swift and full recovery for the victims who remain in critical condition following the violence.

"We stand with the Government of Pakistan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this heartbreaking moment," the U.S. statement read. "The Pakistani people deserve to live free from harm, danger and threat, and to feel protected and secure in their daily lives. The United States will remain a steadfast partner as Pakistan works to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens."

The Kurram attack, which targeted civilians in the region, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan in combating violence and extremism. Pakistan's leadership has also condemned the attack, pledging to bring the perpetrators to justice and enhance security measures across the country.

The United States has long been a key ally to Pakistan, providing both military and economic assistance to help combat terrorism and bolster the nation's security infrastructure. This attack underscores the ongoing challenges in the fight against terrorism, with many questioning whether the region can achieve lasting peace and stability.

In the aftermath of the attack, local authorities have vowed to take decisive action against the responsible groups, while international actors, including the United States, have reiterated their commitment to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to safeguard its citizens and prevent further violence.

As the investigation continues, the people of Pakistan, particularly those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are left grappling with the grief and trauma of the attack. In this time of sorrow, the United States' solidarity offers a ray of hope, as both nations reaffirm their shared goal of a peaceful, secure future for all citizens.

The U.S. government’s statement concluded with a call for global unity against terrorism and a reaffirmation of its commitment to standing with Pakistan through its recovery and ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of its people.