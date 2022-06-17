UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Offensive Remarks Made By BJP Officials

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said we regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) The United States has condemned the offensive remarks made by the two BJP officials against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallalla ho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

At his press briefing, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said we regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief. He said we encourage India to promote respect for human rights.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson describing Pakistan as a partner said his country looks to ways to advance this partnership in a manner that serves mutual interests.

