US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States condemns the suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan that killed at least 100 people and wounded hundreds more, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan with reports today that the death toll has now risen to 100 people," Watson said in a statement. "This is tragic and heartbreaking news, and we extend our deep condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Terrorism is indefensible and the targeting of worshipers unconscionable, Watson added.

The US stands ready to support Pakistan in efforts to recover and rebuild, Watson said.

On Monday, a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Peshawar, killing at least 100 people and wounding 221 others, according to Pakistani media reports. Approximately 120 people were inside the mosque at the time of the attack, most of them members of the army and police, the reports said.

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (associated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, although conflicting reports also emerged claiming the organization denied involvement.

The Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions for terrorism) denies any connection with the group despite similarities in name.