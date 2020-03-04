US conducts airstrikes on Talibans hours after Trump-Talibans' leader talks  

(@fidahassanain)

The sources claim that Talibans attacked military bases in Kabul which resulted in killings of 30 officials including police men.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) The US military conducted airstrikes against Taliban hours after long talk of President Trump with Taliban, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The US military hit Taliban with airstrikes following the Taliban attacks on Afghan military officials wherein 30 officials including police men were reportedly killed.

The development has taken place hours after US President Trump’s long talk with Taliban leader. Talking to the reporters, President Trump said: “He had a very good talk with Taliban leader,”. However, he did not name the Taliban leader with the press.

The US military Spokesperson also confirmed the attacks, saying that the attacks were carried out after the Taliban violated the agreement.

He urged the Talibans to follow the agreement for peace in Afghanistan.

Just a day before, Taliban reportedly ended a partial truce and threw into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the militants that were due to begin on March 10, according to the US-Taliban agreement signed on Saturday.

“Take determined actions in regard to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan,” Taliban fighter-turned negotiator Muillah Baradar said in message to US President Trump. The US would quit Afghanistan within 14 months time under the peace deal with the Taliban if the Taliban upheld the conditions of the agreement.