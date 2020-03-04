UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Conducts Airstrikes On Talibans Hours After Trump-Talibans' Leader Talks

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

US conducts airstrikes on Talibans hours after Trump-Talibans' leader talks  

The sources claim that Talibans attacked military bases in Kabul which resulted in killings of  30 officials including police men.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) The US military conducted airstrikes against Taliban hours after long talk of President Trump with Taliban, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The US military hit Taliban with airstrikes following the Taliban attacks on Afghan military officials wherein 30 officials including police men were reportedly killed.

The development has taken place hours after US President Trump’s long talk with Taliban leader. Talking to the reporters, President Trump said: “He had a very good talk with Taliban leader,”. However, he did not name the Taliban leader with the press.

The US military Spokesperson also confirmed the attacks, saying that the attacks were carried out after the Taliban violated the agreement.

He urged the Talibans to follow the agreement for peace in Afghanistan.

Just a day before, Taliban reportedly ended a partial truce and threw into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the militants that were due to begin on March 10, according to the US-Taliban agreement signed on Saturday.

“Take determined actions in regard to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan,” Taliban fighter-turned negotiator Muillah Baradar said in message to US President Trump. The US would quit Afghanistan within 14 months time under the peace deal with the Taliban if the Taliban upheld the conditions of the agreement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Trump March Agreement

Recent Stories

All registered labourers to be issued social secur ..

20 minutes ago

Corona awareness walk held

20 minutes ago

Project of pasteurization of camel milk to launch ..

20 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practic ..

23 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

23 minutes ago

Balochistan govt taking measures to protect herita ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.