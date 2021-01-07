US congress declares Joe Biden as the next President

(@fidahassanain)

The Joint session of the Senate resolved the very issue of victory of President-elect Biden and Donald J. Trump.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) The US congress has decided Democrats' Presidential candidate Joe Biden as the next President of teh United States of America.

In the joint session that was disrupted once due to Trump's supporters at at stage, resumed and concluded its constitutional work and duty to decide the matter of votes and the issue of the victory.

The Congress announced Joe Biden as the winner of the US elections.

Kamala Haris has also been declared victorious by the Congress and the next Vice-President of the US.

The members of the senate of both sides cast votes to decide the fate of the US elections.

After the countinig, US Vice President Mike Pence announced the loss of election of Donald J. Trump and prayed to God for peace and blessings in the United States.

Earlier today, the supporters of Trump took to the streets and to Capitol and chanted slogans in the favor of their leader Donal Trump.

According to the latest reports, four people including a woman was killed during the latest clashes in different parts of the country.