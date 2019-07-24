US Congress members welcome Prime Minister on Capitol Hill with support for close Pak-US ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a reception at Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, hosted by the Congressional Pakistan Caucus

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Ms Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also joined the event.

Senior senators including Gary Peters, Sherrod Brown and Chris Van Hollen, and several members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee also attended the meeting on special invitation extended by the Caucus Chair.

The prime minister was introduced to members of the Caucus, including Republican Co-Chair Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Democratic Co-Chair Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY).

Speaking at the reception, the prime minister thanked for the warm welcome at the Capitol Hill.

He said that his government was committed to rebuild the relationship on the basis of mutual trust and mutual respect.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace and reconciliation process as peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan. While cautioning about the complicated nature of the process and possible challenges, he said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible facilitation in the process.

Speaking at the reception, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan attached great importance to its outreach at the Capitol Hill.

He thanked the congressmen and senators for sparing time to attend the reception as it would help to have a better understanding of Pakistan.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee thanked the prime minister for visiting the Congress and expressed the hope that relations between the two countries could be deepened by enhancing exchanges between the parliamentary representatives of both sides. They were of the view that the prime minister Khan's visit to the Capitol Hill would help generate greater interest and foster better understanding of Pakistan in the US Congress.

The members of Congress also appreciated Pakistan's invaluable contribution in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. They appreciated the role of the Pakistani American community in the United States.

They presented Imran Khan a copy of the special resolution, which had been introduced in the Congress to welcome the prime minister's inaugural visit to the US and to reaffirm the continuing support and commitment to the long and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the US.

A number of Pakistani American community members from different Constituencies of congressmen and senators were also present at the reception.

The prime minister also thanked them for playing an active role in the creation of Pakistan Caucus and holding a successful event at the Hill.