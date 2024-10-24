The support of the national criminal of a state by the so-called human rights activists who do not raise their voice for the oppressed of Gaza, Kashmir is condemnable. leader of the PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q activist Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the US Congress men's writing a letter against Pakistan to the US President is a matter of concern.He said that Pakistan is an independent state and reserves the right to make its own independent decisions.

US Congress member's letter in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.The support of the national criminal of a state by the so-called human rights activists who do not raise their voice for the oppressed of Gaza,Kashmir is condemnable.