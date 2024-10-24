Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 05:59 PM

The support of the national criminal of a state by the so-called human rights activists who do not raise their voice for the oppressed of Gaza, Kashmir is condemnable. leader of the PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q activist Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the US Congress men's writing a letter against Pakistan to the US President is a matter of concern.He said that Pakistan is an independent state and reserves the right to make its own independent decisions.

