ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday said that the resolution 901 passed by the US House of Representatives was neither constructive nor objective for showing a lack of understanding of its political situation and electoral process.

In response to media queries regarding the passage of the resolution on Tuesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan had taken note of it.

"We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan," she remarked.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, was committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of its own national interest.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan believed in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding.

"Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the U.S Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries," she added.