- Home
- Pakistan
- US Congress resolution unconstructive; shows lack of understanding of Pakistan's political situation
US Congress Resolution Unconstructive; Shows Lack Of Understanding Of Pakistan's Political Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday said that the resolution 901 passed by the US House of Representatives was neither constructive nor objective for showing a lack of understanding of its political situation and electoral process.
In response to media queries regarding the passage of the resolution on Tuesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan had taken note of it.
"We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan," she remarked.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, was committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of its own national interest.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan believed in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding.
"Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the U.S Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries," she added.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Affluence, poverty among factors behind drug addiction among youth: CSM10 seconds ago
-
Cutting of 'Phulai', 'Kahu' trees banned in Khushab21 seconds ago
-
BFA Degree Show held32 seconds ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company’s new ‘Community Health and MCHCenter’ starts serving Nokkundi45 seconds ago
-
KP Governor seeks philanthropists’ proactive role for orphans’ assistance10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dangerous robbery gang; recovers looted money, mobile phones10 minutes ago
-
315 schemes of Rwp district included in ADP: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
DG, KPJA emphasizes teamwork, staff ownership for achieving judicial excellence10 minutes ago
-
Interfaith leadership show unanimity against drug abuse at ANF conference11 minutes ago
-
Restoration of departmental sports to be helpful in providing healthy activities; Rana Masshood11 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,224 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
AIOU to host Int’l moot on Pak-Iran academic-cultural dialogue20 minutes ago