US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan point News-June 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Friday said that Resolution 901 adopted by the US House of Representatives is an unsolicited interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs which is neither welcomed nor acceptable.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the resolution clearly stems from an inadequate and erroneous understanding of political and electoral process of Pakistan.

She said it is also an unsolicited interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs. We believe that bilateral relations between countries should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

The Spokesperson said the timing and context of the resolution is also not conducive to the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Replying a question, she said Pakistan would like to develop its relations with the United States on the basis of mutual trust and confidence and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs.

The Spokesperson expressed concerns over the continued suppression of the democratic rights of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said the oppressive measures are yet another example of the autocratic approach of the Indian authorities and a violation of the fundamental freedoms and human rights, especially of the rights of association and peaceful assembly.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the government has appointed Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East and SIFC) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as Pakistan's Ambassador to Washington.

She further said that Asim Iftikhar, currently serving as Pakistan's Envoy in France, has also been appointed as Pakistan's Additional Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan will participate in Doha-III meeting on Afghanistan. She said Pakistan will be represented by Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani and Ambassador to Afghanistan Obaidur Rehman Nizamani in the talks.

Answering yet another question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has always stated that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. She said it is also critical that Afghanistan takes effective actions against those terrorists and groups, which are responsible for terror incidents and attacks inside Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has also urged Afghanistan to ensure that any terrorist hideouts that destabilize the region should be eliminated. Pakistan expects Afghanistan to fulfill this commitment made to the international community, specifically Pakistan.