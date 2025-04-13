US Congressional Delegation Calls On COAS Gen Asim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the United States Congress, led by Jack Bergman alongwith Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Sunday.
Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests.
The visiting U.S. lawmakers commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in combating terrorism and acknowledged Pakistan’s enduring contributions to regional peace and stability.
They also expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s resilience and the strategic potential of its people, it further said.
Underscoring their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the U.S. Congressional delegation conveyed a strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development.
General Syed Asim Munir conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for their visit and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen and diversify its longstanding partnership with the United States in a manner that is mutually beneficial and respectful of each other’s national interests, the press release said.
During the meeting MoUs were also signed for training collaboration in the field of Information Technology.
