UrduPoint.com

US Congressional Delegation Meets Sherry To Support Flood Victims Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

US Congressional Delegation meets Sherry to support flood victims of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday met the US Congressional delegation, headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and apprised them of the current relief efforts and the assistance required for rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and population.

The delegation comprised of Congressman Tom Souzzi, Congressman Al Green and US Ambassador Donald Blome. The delegation expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and great concern on the devastation wreaked by the 'Monster Monsoon', promising full support to Pakistan in these trying times, a news release said.

The Federal Minister, while explaining the ongoing relief efforts, said, "the devastation on ground is much more than we encountered in the 2010 floods. This time, however, we are unable to find dry ground to land our helicopter sorties providing relief. We had a cataclysmic start to the year, with temperatures reaching 53 degrees in Sindh followed by heatwaves and 3 times the normal amount of GLOFs. The South remains inundated, posing danger to human health now.

Despite relief efforts from the government, NDMA, PDMAs and Pak Army, we are under-resourced. 33 million people have been impacted severely. We have appealed to our bilateral and multilateral partners in this time of need." While talking about the imminent health crisis, Minister Rehman remarked, "There are far-reaching impacts of these floods which have unleashed on Pakistan for 9 weeks now. The situation on the ground is still worrying in terms of relief and rescue. It is a national emergency. We are now heading towards a health emergency due to water-borne diseases. We need urgent relief funds to deal with this emerging crisis. We really appreciate US assistance and support in this moment of great crisis. It reminds us of a strong partnership and of better times. Right now, we are looking at conducting risk assessment followed by building climate-resilient infrastructure and for that we would require your support."The US Congressional Delegation expressed condolences and deepest regret on the loss of lives and commitment to helping Pakistan in these trying times and advocate for funding in the US.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Flood Sherry Rehman Jackson From Government Million

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

23 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

1 hour ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.