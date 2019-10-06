US Congressional delegation visits AJK for fact finding; gauge public sentiments

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A high level US Congressional delegation on Sunday visited Muzaffarabad to see the ground situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and gauge public sentiment following the illegal Indian actions in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir taken on August 5.

The delegation comprised Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan along with their staffers and US Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, a Foreign Office statement said.

A detailed briefing on the current situation on the Line of Control was given by Major General Amer.

The delegation also called on the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. The AJK leadership thanked the two senators for the visit and appreciated their support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While offering them to see firsthand the vibrant and thriving Kashmiri community in Azad Kashmir, the US delegation was apprised of the historical background of the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute and the deteriorating situation in the IOJ&K in wake of prolonged curfew and suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms particularly since August 5.

The AJK leadership expressed the hope that delegation's visit to the territory would help them have first hand information, understanding the prevailing humanitarian crisis in IOJK and explaining the ground situation to their colleagues on the Capitol Hill and in the Administration upon return to the United States.

It was noted that the Indian government's policy of denial to allow neutral observers to visit the IOJ&K had exposed the specious India's "all is well " propaganda.

Both President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider urged the US senators to play their role in saving the people of IOJ&K from India's repressive brutal measures and pressing India to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

Among other things, they also shared the vision and priorities of AJK government, which were focused on governance, rule of law and development.

The US senators said that they shared the human rights concerns and would continue to urge India to lift the curfew and release all prisoners as a first step.

They also expressed their resolve to remain engaged for the resolution of the dispute.